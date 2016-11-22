Crime - Sacto 911

November 22, 2016 7:36 AM

Driver crashes vehicle into two Roseville homes

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Jessica Hice

jhice@sacbee.com

A driver crashed her vehicle into two neighboring Roseville homes Tuesday morning, Roseville Fire Department reports.

Jamie Garrett, Roseville Fire Department spokeswoman, said just after 5:20 a.m., the unidentified driver became confused between the gas pedal and the brake, crashing into two homes in the 1800 block of Blue Skies Way.

“She did have some injuries but decided to self-transport to seek medical care,” Garrett said.

No other injuries were reported, Garrett said.

The fire department posted a message on Facebook Tuesday morning, reminding everyone to stay safe during the holidays:

“A reminder as we enter into the busy holiday season is to focus 100% on driving when getting behind the wheel. We want everyone to get to their destinations safely!”

Jessica Hice: 916-321-1550, @JesserPea

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Comments

 

Videos

Could a ransom bring Redding "supermom" back home?

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Richard Chang
rchang@sacbee.com
@RichardYChang

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Denny Walsh
Federal Court
dwalsh@sacbee.com

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos