Driver crashes vehicle into two Roseville homes

A driver crashed her vehicle into two neighboring Roseville homes Tuesday morning, Roseville Fire Department reports.
Jamie Garrett, Roseville Fire Department spokeswoman, said just after 5:20 a.m., the unidentified driver became confused between the gas pedal and the brake, crashing into two homes in the 1800 block of Blue Skies Way.
“She did have some injuries but decided to self-transport to seek medical care,” Garrett said.
No other injuries were reported, Garrett said.
The fire department posted a message on Facebook Tuesday morning, reminding everyone to stay safe during the holidays:
“A reminder as we enter into the busy holiday season is to focus 100% on driving when getting behind the wheel. We want everyone to get to their destinations safely!”
Jessica Hice: 916-321-1550, @JesserPea
Comments