2 convicted in 2014 crime spree in north Sacramento

Jurors convicted two men Tuesday for a string of felonies in a wave of home invasion robberies, burglaries, kidnapping and rape in Sacramento’s north area in 2014.
Latrale Dupree Way, 20, was convicted in Sacramento Superior Court of 17 counts including armed robbery, burglary, aggravated kidnapping and rape in a series of crimes between June 30 and Oct. 19, 2014, in the Antelope and North Highlands areas.
The spree began June 30, 2014, when four men held a man at gunpoint in the driveway of his house in Antelope.
Anthony Maurice Cotton, 20, was found guilty of 10 counts connected to the crimes including kidnapping, armed robbery, assault with intent to commit rape and attempted robbery at the end of the three-week trial before Sacramento Superior Court Judge Michael Savage.
Sentencing for the pair is scheduled for Jan. 6 before Savage. Two men connected to the spree pleaded to the crimes before trial, according to court documents.
Sacramento County District Attorney’s prosecutors argued Way and Cotton were part of a four-man team that forced their way into homes and attacked and robbed couples at a North Highlands park.
The spree began June 30, 2014, when the four held a man at gunpoint in the driveway of his house in Antelope. Prosecutors said they forced the man inside where they ransacked the home, trained guns on the man, his daughter and her children and attempted to rape the woman before fleeing with jewelry, electronics and other items, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors said Way next burglarized an Antelope home weeks later on July 13, 2014; Cotton broke into an Antelope-area home on July 27.
On Oct. 3, 2014, Way, armed with a sawed-off shotgun, and two others robbed a man and woman about 1 a.m. at Robert Frost Park in North Highlands before leading the woman back to her car. Prosecutors said the three men ransacked the car, then told the woman to drive to an ATM for more cash before Way raped her in the car.
Weeks later, on Oct. 19, Way, Cotton and two other men attacked and attempted to rob another man and woman at gunpoint at the same North Highlands park. Way groped the woman while Cotton threatened to shoot the man. The four men then robbed another man in his car at the park, prosecutors said.
Way and Cotton were identified through photo lineups and tests of latent fingerprints found at the crime scenes, prosecutors said in court documents.
Darrell Smith: 916-321-1040, @dvaughnsmith
