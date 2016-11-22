Crime - Sacto 911

November 22, 2016 7:55 PM

Police clamping down on impaired drivers Wednesday in midtown Sac

By Hudson Sangree

hsangree@sacbee.com

Sacramento police officers plan to conduct a sobriety checkpoint on 21st Street near Capitol Avenue on Wednesday starting at 6:30 p.m. until at least midnight.

They’ll will be looking for signs of alcohol or drug impairment. Specially trained officers will be on hand to evaluate those suspected of driving under the influence of prescription medications, which account for a growing number of DUI crashes.

A DUI arrest can include jail time, fines, fees, classes and expenses that exceed $10,000.

Hudson Sangree: 916-321-1191, @hudson_sangree

