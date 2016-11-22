Man convicted of killing dog found in backyard barbecue

An Elk Grove man has been convicted of abusing and killing a dog that police discovered in his backyard barbecue grill.
Jurors found Jesse Tom guilty of felony animal abuse, resisting arrest and attempted arson, according to a press release from the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.
On July 8, 2015, Elk Grove police officers responded to a home after neighbors reported hearing an animal in distress, the DA’s office said. When officers arrived, Tom slammed the door on them, it said.
The officers went into the backyard, where they found a small dog stuffed into the bottom of a Weber barbecue kettle, the news release said. Briquettes had been stacked on the dog and cooking oil was poured on its remains, it said.
The dog had also been beaten, stabbed with a broken bottle and strangled, the DA’s office said.
Tom set a small fire in the house before attempting to flee, prosecutors said.
He faces a maximum sentence of 6 years and 8 months in prison.
