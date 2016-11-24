Mother, live-in boyfriend arrested in death of 2-year-old

The Citrus Heights mother of a 2-year-old child and her live-in boyfriend have been arrested on suspicion of killing her toddler in October.
Rebecca Thomas, 34, and Taylor Montgomery-Gutzman, 23, were arrested Wednesday by Citrus Heights police.
Police had responded to a home on the 8000 block of Auburn Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 13. Officers found the 2-year-old not breathing. The child – who has still not been identified by the Sacramento coroner – later died at an area hospital.
Police initially said the child was a twin and that both children had existing medical conditions.
“After a thorough investigation, numerous interviews, (and) the collection and examination of evidence, it was determined the child did not die of natural causes,” the Citrus Heights Police Department announced in a press release Thursday. The release said “the mother and live-in boyfriend were responsible for the child’s death.”
