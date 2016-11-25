Woodland police search for missing teen

1:22 Sherri Papini's sister shares family's grief Pause

3:36 Sherri Papini released by captor, reunited with her family, sheriff says

6:18 Shasta County sheriff press conference on Sherri Papini abduction

1:14 Could a ransom bring Redding "supermom" back home?

0:36 Cal Fire gives update on 200-acre wildfire in El Dorado County

1:17 Suspect caught on camera in Tahoe food scare

4:41 Conjoined twins Eva and Erika have beaten the odds before. They will survive separation, mom says.

1:59 The Sacramento Bee Book of Dreams 2016

2:24 49ers at Dolphins: Matt Barrows' 5 players to watch