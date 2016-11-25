Woodland police search for missing teen

Woodland police were continuing Friday to ask for the public’s help in finding a teen who was reported missing three weeks ago.
Elijah Moore, 17, was last seen at California Check Cashing, on Main Street in Woodland, on Nov. 4, according to a posting earlier this week on the Police Department’s Facebook page.
The young man’s mother contacted police and filed a missing person’s report after he didn’t return home or contact family members.
Police said they have labeled the case “suspicious.” They have asked anyone with information to call the department at (530) 661-7850.
Moore has been described as an African American, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds, with short hair and brain eyes. He was last known to be wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a yellow shirt, khaki pants and tan work boots. He was also wearing a green backpack.
