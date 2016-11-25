Crime - Sacto 911

November 25, 2016 7:19 AM

Authorities name suspect in fatal Antelope shooting; what’s his connection to victim?

By Dale Kasler

An ex-boyfriend has been named as the suspect in the shooting of a 28-year-old woman outside her Antelope home the night before Thanksgiving.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department said it looking for Gildardo Llamas Ramos, 37, of Sacramento. Officials said he is considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees him or has information about his whereabouts should call 911.

The department said he is wanted in connection with the shooting of his former girlfriend, Jessica Chavez. She was found in the street outside her home on the 4200 block of Hartlepool Way in Antelope shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials said she had a gunshot wound to her head and was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving efforts by sheriff’s deputies and Sacramento Metro fire. She had just arrived at her home and had gotten out of her car when the shooting took place, officials said.

Witnesses said a dark-colored SUV fled the scene.

