Fatal car wreck on Interstate 80 still a mystery

6:18 Shasta County sheriff press conference on Sherri Papini abduction Pause

3:36 Sherri Papini released by captor, reunited with her family, sheriff says

1:22 Sherri Papini's sister shares family's grief

1:17 Suspect caught on camera in Tahoe food scare

1:15 Firefighters bring the party to crash victim's hospital room

0:37 Why she shops on Black Friday

4:41 Conjoined twins Eva and Erika have beaten the odds before. They will survive separation, mom says.

1:59 The Sacramento Bee Book of Dreams 2016

2:24 49ers at Dolphins: Matt Barrows' 5 players to watch