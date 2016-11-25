Fatal car wreck on Interstate 80 still a mystery

Authorities said they were still probing the cause of a fatal car accident Wednesday evening on Interstate 80 in north Sacramento.
A 22-year-old Carmichael man was killed when his Volkswagen served off the highway and struck a light pole.
The man was identified as Artur Hovhannisyan. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the 6:35 p.m. accident.
Officer Chad Hertzell of the California Highway Patrol said the driver was eastbound toward the Interstate 5 interchange when the car veered off the road “for unknown reasons.”
Hertzell said an autopsy was scheduled to be performed.
