November 25, 2016 9:16 AM

Fatal car wreck on Interstate 80 still a mystery

By Dale Kasler

dkasler@sacbee.com

Authorities said they were still probing the cause of a fatal car accident Wednesday evening on Interstate 80 in north Sacramento.

A 22-year-old Carmichael man was killed when his Volkswagen served off the highway and struck a light pole.

The man was identified as Artur Hovhannisyan. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the 6:35 p.m. accident.

Officer Chad Hertzell of the California Highway Patrol said the driver was eastbound toward the Interstate 5 interchange when the car veered off the road “for unknown reasons.”

Hertzell said an autopsy was scheduled to be performed.

Dale Kasler: 916-321-1066, @dakasler

