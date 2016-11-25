Citrus Heights mom charged in toddler’s death had prior run-ins with police

The Citrus Heights mother suspected of killing her toddler in October had several run-ins with law enforcement over the past six years, Sacramento County Superior Court records show.
Rebecca Thomas, 34, and her boyfriend, Taylor Montgomery-Gutzman, 23, were booked into jail Wednesday in connection with the death of Thomas’s 2-year-old child. The pair remained behind bars Friday afternoon, facing felony charges of murder, child endangerment and assault resulting in the death of a child under the age of 8, according to jail records.
On Oct. 13, the Citrus Heights Police Department responded to reports of a child who was not breathing in the 8000 block of Auburn Boulevard. Officers arrived and began giving the child medical aid until paramedics arrived and took the toddler to a hospital. The child was later pronounced dead, according to the Police Department.
Police said the child was a twin and that both toddlers had an existing medical condition.
The mother was first arrested on a petty theft charge back in February 2010, though that case was later dismissed, according to court documents. Charges were also dismissed after she was arrested and charged with possessing controlled substances and drug paraphernalia in June 2011.
Thomas pleaded no contest to a petty theft charge in 2012 and again in 2013 when she was arrested for driving under the influence, court records show. More recently, Thomas pleaded no contest for reckless driving in 2015. In that case, a count of being under the influence of a controlled substance was dismissed.
Sacramento County Superior Court records did not show any incidents for Montgomery-Gutzman other than his arrest in connection with the toddler’s death.
Thomas and Montgomery-Gutzman are scheduled to appear in court Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.
