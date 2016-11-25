Crime - Sacto 911

November 25, 2016 5:26 PM

Murder investigation launched after woman found dead in motel room

By Cathy Locke

The death of a woman whose body was found inside a south Sacramento motel room Friday morning is being investigated as a homicide.

Sacramento police officers were in the area of Massie Court, just off Stockton Boulevard, about 11:40 a.m. when they were hailed by a member of the motel staff regarding a woman who was unresponsive inside a room.

Officers located the woman in a room at the Best Western John Jay Inn. The Sacramento Fire Department responded and pronounced the woman dead, according to a Police Department news release. Her name has not been released pending notification of family.

During a preliminary investigation, officers found that the woman had suffered trauma to her head. Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators were summoned to collect evidence and canvass the area.

Police said no arrests have been made and investigators are asking the community’s help as they seek witnesses and information in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s dispatch center at 916-264-5471 or Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357, or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287

