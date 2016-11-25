Murder investigation launched after woman found dead in motel room

3:36 Sherri Papini released by captor, reunited with her family, sheriff says Pause

6:18 Shasta County sheriff press conference on Sherri Papini abduction

1:22 Sherri Papini's sister shares family's grief

1:17 Suspect caught on camera in Tahoe food scare

1:04 Watch Sacramento officers try to run over Joseph Mann before shooting him

2:02 Robert Mann speaks out after seeing video of police fatally shooting his brother

1:14 Exclusive surveillance video shows Sacramento Police shooting, killing mentally ill man

1:05 Dashcam 3: Dashcam video shows fatal police pursuit of mentally ill man

1:14 Dashcam 2: Dashcam video shows fatal police pursuit of mentally ill man