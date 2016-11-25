Crime - Sacto 911

November 25, 2016 9:02 PM

Crime Q&A: What happened to Roseville High student accused of setting fire to graduation stage?

Q: In May 2014, high school senior Roy Loya burned down the graduation stage at Roseville High School. What happened to him?

Jordan, Roseville

A: Roy Jordan Loya, 18 and a senior at Roseville High School, was arrested in May 2014 along with a 17-year-old on suspicion of arson, felony vandalism and conspiracy after they allegedly set a fire that destroyed the school’s graduation stage and heavily damaged part of the synthetic football field.

According to Placer County Superior Court records available online, Loya pleaded no contest to arson in July and was sentenced to 499 days in county jail and three years of formal probation. The court records indicate that Loya received conduct credits and credit for time served prior to sentencing.

Roseville police and firefighters responded to the high school about 1:30 a.m. May 29, 2014, after receiving a report of smoke coming from the stadium. They found the temporary graduation stage burned and an extensive area of synthetic turf blackened, according to a story in The Sacramento Bee.

The district offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever committed the arson. Loya and the 17-year-old were arrested after an investigation by the Roseville police officer assigned to the school and school officials identified them as suspects. The 17-year-old was not named because he was a juvenile.

