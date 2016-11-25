Retired Woodland police dog Mondo dies

The Woodland Police Department announced that retired police dog Mondo has died.
Mondo served the department for 9 1/2 years before retiring March 8, 2015, according to a Police Department news release. He was 11 years old.
Mondo was born Edmond Bohemia Abakan in the Czech Republic on June 4, 2005. Officer Brian Olson selected Mondo as his partner on June 29, 2006. After several weeks of training, they worked their first shift together on Aug. 12, 2006.
Mondo served as a patrol and narcotics detection K9 and assisted in numerous SWAT operations. During his career, Mondo was either directly responsible for or assisted in dozens of arrests and located hundreds of pounds of illegal drugs, police said.
In retirement, Mondo lived with Officer Olson and his family, and enjoyed riding in the truck with his head out the window, traveling to the mountains to play fetch with snowballs and relaxing with his non-law enforcement canine sisters.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
Comments