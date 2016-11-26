Crime - Sacto 911

November 26, 2016 6:44 PM

Stabbing in central Modesto leaves 56-year-old man dead

A man is dead following a stabbing late Saturday afternoon in central Modesto, just east of McHenry Avenue near downtown, according to the Modesto Police Department.

Police received a call just before 5 p.m. Saturday to a residence in the 100 block of Almond Avenue, near Johnson Street, according to Lt. Ivan Valencia. The victim was found outside when officers arrived.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died, Valencia said.

The victim was described as a 56-year-old while male. Police would not release his name until his family was notified.

Police were still gathering information just after 6 p.m. and officers remained on the scene awaiting detectives. There were no details on exactly where the stabbing took place or what had happened.

“We don’t have suspect information, we don’t have a motive or anything like that,” Valencia said.

Valencia said there would be police activity in the area for several hours as the investigation continues.

