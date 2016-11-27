Caught on camera: Huge fight greets early holiday shoppers at Modesto mall

Not everyone was in the holiday spirit at the Vintage Faire Mall in Modesto, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. The mall opened at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, and at some point after, a huge fight broke out involving several shoppers. Mall spokesperson Annie Amies said the incident was resolved quickly with the help of mall security. Modesto Police Department Lt. Steve Stanfield said his officers were not called to the scene, and did not receive any reporters of injuries.
@superdupersebas / Twitter

Suspect caught on camera in Tahoe food scare

South Lake Tahoe police had been trying to identify this man suspected of tampering with food at a chain restaurant's salsa bar in the Crescent V shopping center and at the Hot Wok self-serve food court inside Raley's in the same shopping center. Harry Dally, 43, of South Lake Tahoe was arrested.

Two injured in Hagginwood fire

Two adults were sent to the hospital with burns Thursday night when a fire heavily damaged a home in the 3100 block of Callecita Street in Sacramento. The Sacramento Fire Department was able to contain the blaze to the home, which is located in the Hagginwood neighborhood near Arcade and Marysville boulevards. Cause of the fire is under investigation.

Midtown crash shakes loose traffic light

An early morning crash at 19th and P streets shook loose an overhead traffic light, causing it to come crashing down. A pickup and an SUV collided at the intersection of 19th and P streets early Thursday morning, Nov. 17, 2016, causing damage to the vehicles and the overhead traffic light.

