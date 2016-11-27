Crews search for missing couple in El Dorado County

A husband and wife were reported missing Sunday the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Sgt. Trisha Thompson, spokeswoman for the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department, says the couple was in the area of Ice House and Wentworth Springs Road in Pollock Pines.
Thompson said the couple was last heard from just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday, saying they were stuck in the snow.
In a recent Facebook post, the sheriff’s department reports the couple was driving a white Dodge truck.
Thompson says search crews are in the process of searching the area.
