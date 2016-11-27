Crime - Sacto 911

November 27, 2016 5:04 PM

Suspected drive-through robber arrested in Roseville

By Darrell Smith

A man who allegedly held up a motorist Saturday at gunpoint in a Roseville fast-food restaurant’s drive-through is behind bars at Placer County Jail on suspicion of robbery, Roseville police said Sunday.

Quincy Jackson, 19, was arrested on suspicion of robbery along with allegations of being a felon in possession of a firearm and being a felon in possession of ammunition. Jackson is being held in lieu of $85,000 bail, according to Roseville police.

Roseville police say a woman was sitting in her car in the drive-through at a McDonald’s restaurant in the 200 block of Harding Boulevard at about 7:55 p.m. Saturday when a man walked up to the car, pointed a weapon at the woman, demanded cash and items and ran away.

No one was hurt in the incident, but officers were able to track a man identified as Jackson to a room at a nearby hotel, officials said. Police recovered a weapon and Jackson was arrested late Saturday without incident.

