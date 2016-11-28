Stolen Sacramento camera captures image of thief taking it away

A suspected thief was arrested after he was captured on video Sunday as he allegedly stole a home security camera in Sacramento.
Toribio Castro, 33, was arrested on suspicion of theft and violation of probation on Sunday. He has since been released from jail.
His arrest occurred after officers were called to a home about 11:20 a.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Cormorant Way, located in a neighborhood near Ethan Way and El Camino Avenue.
There, the officers watched video of a thief stealing a surveillance camera from the home. On the video was the image of the thief, a man who looked a lot like someone officers had earlier spotted in the area.
Officers went looking for the man. Once they found him he was identified as Castro. The stolen camera was recovered.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
