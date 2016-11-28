Crime - Sacto 911

November 28, 2016 10:33 AM

Stolen Sacramento camera captures image of thief taking it away

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

A suspected thief was arrested after he was captured on video Sunday as he allegedly stole a home security camera in Sacramento.

Toribio Castro, 33, was arrested on suspicion of theft and violation of probation on Sunday. He has since been released from jail.

His arrest occurred after officers were called to a home about 11:20 a.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Cormorant Way, located in a neighborhood near Ethan Way and El Camino Avenue.

There, the officers watched video of a thief stealing a surveillance camera from the home. On the video was the image of the thief, a man who looked a lot like someone officers had earlier spotted in the area.

Officers went looking for the man. Once they found him he was identified as Castro. The stolen camera was recovered.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Comments

 

Videos

LAPD officers start 420-mile run from Los Angeles to Sacramento in full uniform

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Richard Chang
rchang@sacbee.com
@RichardYChang

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Denny Walsh
Federal Court
dwalsh@sacbee.com

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos