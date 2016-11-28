LAPD officers start 420-mile run from Los Angeles to Sacramento in full uniform

Watch Los Angeles Police Officers Joe Cirrito and Christina Tudor start off Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, on their 420-mile, 12-day run from Los Angeles to Sacramento in full uniform. They are running to raise awareness of officers lost in the line of duty and money for their families. The officers are expected to arrive in the Capital on Dec. 8 at the Peace Officers Memorial, at the west steps of the Capitol. They will alternate running 20-mile legs, according to news reports.
Los Angeles Police Department Facebook

Suspect caught on camera in Tahoe food scare

South Lake Tahoe police had been trying to identify this man suspected of tampering with food at a chain restaurant's salsa bar in the Crescent V shopping center and at the Hot Wok self-serve food court inside Raley's in the same shopping center. Harry Dally, 43, of South Lake Tahoe was arrested.

Woman rescued from steep American River bluff

A woman was rescued Sunday night from a slippery spot on a steep bluff in Orangevale along the American River on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016. The 46-year-old woman was hoisted up the bluff by Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District firefighters who tied one end of a rope to an ambulance and hauled her up the slope.

Two injured in Hagginwood fire

Two adults were sent to the hospital with burns Thursday night when a fire heavily damaged a home in the 3100 block of Callecita Street in Sacramento. The Sacramento Fire Department was able to contain the blaze to the home, which is located in the Hagginwood neighborhood near Arcade and Marysville boulevards. Cause of the fire is under investigation.

Midtown crash shakes loose traffic light

An early morning crash at 19th and P streets shook loose an overhead traffic light, causing it to come crashing down. A pickup and an SUV collided at the intersection of 19th and P streets early Thursday morning, Nov. 17, 2016, causing damage to the vehicles and the overhead traffic light.

