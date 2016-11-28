Downtown Sacramento bar fights result in two arrests

Unrelated fights that occurred within minutes of each other at two bars on K Street in downtown Sacramento ended in arrests early Sunday.
The fights were reported at KBAR and Dive Bar, both in the 1000 block of K Street.
The first incident was reported at 1:06 a.m. at KBAR. Sacramento police officers were patrolling the area when they saw a fight break out in front of the bar. They tried to get the group of about 15 people to disperse, but the fight continued. One of the participants began swinging a bar stool, said police spokesman Officer Matthew McPhail. Officers then used pepper spray on the man, McPhail said.
The man swinging the stool, identified as 29-year-old Kerry Williams, was arrested on suspicion of fighting in a public place and possession of a controlled substance.
Minutes later, at 1:21 a.m., officers responded to a fight inside Dive Bar. They determined that two women had been involved in an argument that escalated into a fight between the groups they were with at the bar. McPhail said more than 10 people were involved in the fight, which resulted in minor injuries to some of the participants.
Because officers did not witness the fight and it appeared the parties shared culpability, no arrests were made for battery, McPhail said. One man, identified as John Sierra, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication. McPhail said the arrest apparently occurred just hours after Sierra’s 21st birthday.
Cathy Locke
