Landlord to pay $75,000 to resolve alleged Section 8 overcharges

1:12 LAPD officers start 420-mile run from Los Angeles to Sacramento in full uniform Pause

1:27 Papini police dispatcher: 'She is heavily battered'

6:18 Shasta County sheriff press conference on Sherri Papini abduction

3:36 Sherri Papini released by captor, reunited with her family, sheriff says

0:52 Caught on camera: Huge fight greets early holiday shoppers at Modesto mall

1:18 Fatal shooting in Greenhaven area of Sacramento

1:41 Man first stabbed himself in neck at Carmichael 7-Eleven, sheriff's spokesman says

3:20 Information sought in 34-year-old El Dorado County homicide cold case

1:01 Khalil Mack was ready to jump into the "Black Hole" after touchdown against Carolina Panthers