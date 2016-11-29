Crime - Sacto 911

November 29, 2016 7:18 PM

CHP offices taking sign-ups for teen driver safety classes in Sacramento, Woodland and Yuba-Sutter

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

California Highway Patrol offices in the Sacramento region are accepting sign-ups for teen driver safety education classes.

The CHP’s Start Smart program targets new and future licensed teenage drivers ages 15 through 19 and their parents or guardians.

The class covers collision avoidance techniques, driver responsibility, collision trends, distracted driving laws, alcohol-related driving laws and the provisional license process. The program incorporates videos and classroom discussion, and offers participants an opportunity to ask questions of CHP officers.

The North Sacramento CHP will offer the free class from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Sacramento Association of Realtors office, 2003 Howe Ave., Sacramento. The building is on the west side of Howe Avenue, between Cottage and Wyda ways. To register, email Officer Chad Hertzell at chertzell@chp.ca.gov. The first and last name of teen participants is required so that a certificate of completion can be presented at the end of the class.

The Woodland CHP and Woodland Police Department will offer the class from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Woodland Police Department, 1000 Lincoln Ave., Woodland. To register, call 530-662-4685.

The Yuba-Sutter CHP has scheduled a class for 6 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Yuba-Sutter CHP office, 1619 Poole Blvd., Yuba City. For reservations, call 530-674-5141.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to attend the class with their teenagers.

Funding for the CHP’s Start Smart program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Comments

 

Videos

Watch: Cows escape from trailer, huddle behind North Highlands apartment

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Richard Chang
rchang@sacbee.com
@RichardYChang

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Denny Walsh
Federal Court
dwalsh@sacbee.com

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos