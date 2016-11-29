CHP offices taking sign-ups for teen driver safety classes in Sacramento, Woodland and Yuba-Sutter

California Highway Patrol offices in the Sacramento region are accepting sign-ups for teen driver safety education classes.
The CHP’s Start Smart program targets new and future licensed teenage drivers ages 15 through 19 and their parents or guardians.
The class covers collision avoidance techniques, driver responsibility, collision trends, distracted driving laws, alcohol-related driving laws and the provisional license process. The program incorporates videos and classroom discussion, and offers participants an opportunity to ask questions of CHP officers.
The North Sacramento CHP will offer the free class from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Sacramento Association of Realtors office, 2003 Howe Ave., Sacramento. The building is on the west side of Howe Avenue, between Cottage and Wyda ways. To register, email Officer Chad Hertzell at chertzell@chp.ca.gov. The first and last name of teen participants is required so that a certificate of completion can be presented at the end of the class.
The Woodland CHP and Woodland Police Department will offer the class from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Woodland Police Department, 1000 Lincoln Ave., Woodland. To register, call 530-662-4685.
The Yuba-Sutter CHP has scheduled a class for 6 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Yuba-Sutter CHP office, 1619 Poole Blvd., Yuba City. For reservations, call 530-674-5141.
Parents and guardians are encouraged to attend the class with their teenagers.
Funding for the CHP’s Start Smart program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
