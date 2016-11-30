Cirque du Soleil employee killed in San Francisco, but Sacramento show to go on

1:27 Papini police dispatcher: 'She is heavily battered' Pause

1:39 Family of missing Yuba City couple relieved to hear they are found

1:21 Missing Yuba City mother arrives at command post to waiting family

3:36 Sherri Papini released by captor, reunited with her family, sheriff says

6:18 Shasta County sheriff press conference on Sherri Papini abduction

1:12 LAPD officers start 420-mile run from Los Angeles to Sacramento in full uniform

1:41 Man first stabbed himself in neck at Carmichael 7-Eleven, sheriff's spokesman says

1:20 Police reform activists want Sacramento City Council to impose tougher standards than in current plan

0:40 49ers making themselves at home in central Florida