November 30, 2016 8:17 AM

Report: Stockton mayor rejects settlement offer

Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva has rejected a settlement that would have closed the criminal case against him, the Stockton Record reported.

“They did offer something,” attorney N. Allen Sawyer told the newspaper, referring to the Amador County District Attorney’s Office. “I’m not going to deny that. We didn’t even entertain it. It’s a dead issue.”

The settlement was reportedly offered more than a month ago.

Stockton mayor pleads not guilty to charges he recorded teens playing strip poker

Silva is accused of illegally recording a booze-fueled game of strip poker, which involved teenage counselors at his kids camp last year. Silva was arrested Aug. 4 at the Silver Lake youth camp he hosts every summer. Last month, a felony charge against him was reduced to a misdemeanor. He is expected back in court in January.

The details of the proposed settlement are not known.

The Record reported that Amador County Chief Assistant District Attorney Robert Trudgen would only confirm that an offer was extended.

Silva’s last day in office is Dec. 31. City Councilman Michael Tubbs beat Silva in the Stockton mayoral race in the Nov. 8 election.

