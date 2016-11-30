Greenhaven shooting victim had ties to music industry, philospher Cornel West

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the man shot in the Greenhaven neighborhood over the weekend as 57-year-old Michael Dailey, a Sacramento resident.
Dailey was found unresponsive at Florin Road and Gloria Drive on Saturday after Sacramento Police Department officers responded to calls of a shooting about 12:30 p.m. The shooting took place across the street from John F. Kennedy High School.
Dailey was pronounced dead at the scene by Sacramento Fire Department personnel despite life-saving measures.
Witnesses at the scene told law enforcement that the suspected shooter had run into a nearby apartment complex. The man, later identified as 24-year-old Myron Dailey, peacefully surrendered to police and was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail the same day on a murder charge.
Michael Dailey’s family has set up a GoFundMe account to help cover funeral costs. The page describes him as a father, grandfather and friend.
“As you all know, he was an amazing man; the type of person who would do anything for anyone,” the post read. “He would make you laugh and smile and you’d enjoy every second of his presence.”
Dailey, also known as Joe Black, was listed as the author of “Truth Matters: A Love Revolution,” a book in which Dailey transcribed poetic raps he did in the recording studio with philosopher and author Cornel West. The author biography said Dailey spent his early years in Seattle, where his mother pushed him to discover his love for music and Black theater.
The book credits Dailey as the brainchild behind some of West’s musical projects, including the album “Sketches of My Culture,” “Street Knowledge” and “Never Forget: A Journey of Revelation.” The two had met 15 years before the publishing of Dailey’s book and had become friends over time, the book states.
In addition to his work with West, Dailey’s book said he also wrote for and worked with several artists throughout his career, including The Jackson 5, Bobby Brown, Talib Kweli and Dead Prez.
Dailey’s family did not return requests for comment on Wednesday morning.
Myron Dailey is scheduled to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 6 for a settlement conference.
Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets
