South Sacramento gunbattle ends in crash on Center Parkway

A gunbattle between the occupants of two vehicles in south Sacramento Wednesday afternoon ended when one of the vehicles was involved in a collision on Center Parkway.
Officer Matthew McPhail, Sacramento police spokesman, said the incident began shortly after 1 p.m. in the Evergreen Center, a strip shopping center in the northeast corner of Mack Road and Center Parkway. The occupants of two vehicles in the parking lot apparently were involved in some sort of dispute and an occupant of one of the vehicles fired a gunshot at the other vehicle.
The vehicles then left the shopping center and headed north on Center Parkway with occupants of each vehicle firing shots at the other, McPhail said.
At the intersection of Center Parkway and Tangerine Avenue, one of the vehicles involved in the gunbattle, a green van, ran a stop sign and collided with a third vehicle. McPhail said the woman driving the vehicle that was struck suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The van overturned and its occupants, as well as the other vehicle involved in the gunbattle, left the area before police arrived.
McPhail said property damage from the shooting was reported along Center Parkway, but there were no injuries to bystanders. He said officers canvassed the area for bullets.
It is not known whether occupants of either of the vehicles involved in the shooting were injured. McPhail said police had received no reports from area hospitals of people arriving with suspicious injuries.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
