Crime - Sacto 911

November 30, 2016 5:24 PM

Sacramento man convicted of murder in infant’s death, mother acquitted

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Darrell Smith

dvsmith@sacbee.com

A Sacramento man has been convicted in the 2013 death of an 11-week-old infant.

A Sacramento County jury on Tuesday found 27-year-old Damian Porter guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Graeson Byrd, as well as assault on a child resulting in death. Porter is to be sentenced Dec. 30 by Sacramento Superior Court Judge Steve White.

A separate jury needed only hours on Nov. 21 to find the infant’s mother, Davonna Rae Byrd, not guilty of murder, involuntary manslaughter and assault charges in the child’s death. Byrd, who spent about a year in jail awaiting trial, has since been released from Sacramento County custody.

On April 8, 2013, Porter was home alone with Graeson from early in the morning until 911 was called later that afternoon. When medical personnel arrived at the apartment complex in the 2200 block of Ethan Avenue in Arden Arcade, Graeson was not breathing and did not have a heartbeat. The infant was pronounced dead when he arrived at a hospital a short time later.

Medical evidence showed that Graeson’s death was caused by a serious head injury and that he had sustained numerous other injuries inflicted over several weeks. They included rib, arm and leg fractures, prosecutors said.

Porter and Byrd were arrested in San Francisco in June 2014.

Byrd’s attorney, Jennifer Mouzis, speaking with The Sacramento Bee after Byrd’s acquittal, said jurors sent a message with their quick decision and criticized Sacramento County prosecutors for bringing the charges against her client.

“We don’t just convict women because they gave birth. The policy of Sacramento County is that they charge the mother – that she must know” what happened, Mouzis said, adding that Byrd initially thought her child died of sudden infant death syndrome. “But they say she’s supposed to know because a mother always knows.”

Mouzis argued at trial that Byrd left her child in Porter’s care while she was at work and that the injuries that ultimately killed the infant occurred when Byrd was at her job.

Darrell Smith: 916-321-1040, @dvaughnsmith

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Comments

 

Videos

Watch sheriff's press conference on Sherri Papini kidnapping case

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Richard Chang
rchang@sacbee.com
@RichardYChang

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Denny Walsh
Federal Court
dwalsh@sacbee.com

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos