November 30, 2016 9:57 PM

Crime Q&A: Was anyone arrested for attacking woman at North Natomas home?

Q: On Serenata Way in North Natomas, Wendy Mendez was brutally attacked and left for dead. Was anyone ever convicted of the crime?

Deraymar, Sacramento

A: No arrests have been reported in the November 2001 attack on 46-year-old Wendy Mendez, who was found severely beaten in the bedroom of her home in the 2500 block of Serenata Way.

She apparently had lain injured and helpless in the house for three days. Mendez had last been seen on a Friday morning, when she dropped her husband off at 5:30 a.m. at Sacramento International Airport. She reportedly spoke to him by cell phone as she drove home.

Shortly before 9 a.m. that day, a neighbor tried to return a key to Mendez, but nobody answered the door, according to stories in The Sacramento Bee. Neighbors thought it odd that the family dog, who was Mendez’s constant companion, was locked in the backyard throughout the weekend. They also noted that the couple’s car was parked facing the wrong direction on the street.

Police said Mendez’s husband tried to call his wife throughout the weekend but got no answer. He asked relatives to check on her, and when they arrived about 5 p.m. that Sunday, they found the front door unlocked and signs of an attack. She was taken to UC Davis Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said it appeared Mendez put up a fight against her attacker or attackers. They said at the time that they had no motives or suspects in the case.

