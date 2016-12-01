Driver dies in police custody after being Tased twice following erratic driving in Elk Grove

A man died in police custody Wednesday night after resisting arrest and after officers deployed a Taser twice in an effort to bring him under control on Elk Grove Boulevard.
The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Elk Grove police spokesman Officer Christopher Trim said the incident began about 10 p.m. Dispatchers initially received calls of a driver of a white pickup truck running red lights at Laguna Boulevard and Bruceville Road.
Shortly after that, officers nearby in the area of Elk Grove Boulevard and Ginther Drive saw a white pickup truck traveling eastbound on Elk Grove Boulevard in a westbound lane.
The officers notified dispatchers about the situation and requested that other officers respond to intercept the wrong-way driver. They could not get to the area in time and the driver caused a collision that included his pickup and three other vehicles.
Minutes after the collision on Elk Grove Boulevard at Wymark Drive, officers pulled up and noticed the pickup driver was fleeing the scene on foot, Trim said.
When officers caught up with the man, he appeared to want to fight the officers. An officer fired a Taser, but the stunning device did not penetrate the jacket the man was wearing.
The man then ran away again. He then turned around and took an aggressive stance again, Trim said.
The same officer deployed his Taser once more. This time it was effective, temporarily incapacitating the man.
“He was taken to the ground,” Trim said. “When officers were trying to handcuff him, he physically resisted their efforts and a struggle took place.”
The man was eventually handcuffed and officers requested that a device that securely wraps up a resistant suspect be brought to the scene. Before the restraint could arrive, officers noticed that the man was unresponsive.
“They recognized that the driver was no longer responding to instructions and was in distress,” Trim said.
Officers began to try to revive him and requested medical personnel to come to the scene. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Elk Grove Boulevard is expected to be closed at Wymark Drive during a portion of the morning commute for the investigation.
Trim could not comment on whether the driver who died was under influence.
“There was some erratic behavior,” Trim said. “I’m sure that the coroner’s office when they conduct their autopsy will attempt to determine if the driver had any controlled substances or alcohol in his system.”
Bill Lindelof
