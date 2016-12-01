Crime - Sacto 911

December 1, 2016

Two people wounded in south Sacramento shooting

By Cathy Locke

Sacramento police are investigating a south Sacramento shooting that sent two people to the hospital Thursday afternoon.

Sgt. Bryce Heinlein, police spokesman, said officers were dispatched at 3:24 p.m. to Majorca Circle, east of Franklin Boulevard and north of Cosumnes River Boulevard, after receiving reports of the sound of multiple gunshots in the area.

One person showed up at Kaiser South Medical Center with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, Heinlein said. Another person, similarly wounded, was found at the scene and transported to a hospital.

Heinlein said officers have received conflicting reports of where the shooting occurred. The shooters have not been located.

