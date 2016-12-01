New email service to update victims about state prison inmates’ status

1:27 Papini police dispatcher: 'She is heavily battered' Pause

0:39 George Takei: 'There's an important lesson to be learned'

3:06 Watch sheriff's press conference on Sherri Papini kidnapping case

3:36 Sherri Papini released by captor, reunited with her family, sheriff says

6:18 Shasta County sheriff press conference on Sherri Papini abduction

1:39 Family of missing Yuba City couple relieved to hear they are found

1:22 Sherri Papini's sister shares family's grief

0:37 Watch thief yank out citrus trees planted by Boy Scout at Orangevale church

1:21 Missing Yuba City mother arrives at command post to waiting family