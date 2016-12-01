Crime - Sacto 911

December 1, 2016 9:46 PM

New email service to update victims about state prison inmates’ status

By Cathy Locke

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced the launch of its new automated email notification services to better communicate with crime victims.

The services, offered through the department’s Office of Victim and Survivor Rights and Services, will allow crime victims to receive email notification 90 days in advance of their offender’s release from custody.

The system also will be able to immediately email victims to notify them of an escape or death of an offender, according to a department news release.

With the addition of the new services, the department will discontinue notifications through the Victim Information and Notification Everyday, or VINE, service, effective Dec. 31.

Officials said the new services are part of an effort to streamline notification requests and offender updates. Victims and their family members will now have the option of using online services from their cell phone or any computer. The electronic services allow victims to update their contact information and quickly change requested services on their own time.

In addition, the CDCR Inmate ID Locator, http://inmatelocator.cdcr.ca.gov, allows victims and the public to confirm an offender’s CDCR number and current prison location any time of day.

The department currently delivers more than 20,000 notifications annually to victims of CDCR offenders. The department currently has approximately 117,000 offenders in its 35 institutions and an additional 14,000 offenders in its out-of-state correctional facilities, community correctional facilities and conservation camps.

Crime victims can register for services online, at https://e1707.cdcr.ca.gov/. Services also may be requested by calling 877-256-6877, or via email at victimservices@cdcr.ca.gov.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

