Woman dies after shots fired into south Sacramento home

A woman was shot and killed Thursday evening when someone fired gunshots into a south Sacramento home.
Sacramento police spokeswoman Officer Traci Trapani said a call was received at 7:37 p.m. from someone inside a home in the 6700 block of Tortola Way, north of 53rd Avenue, reporting that multiple shots and been fired into the residence and one of the occupants had been struck.
Officers found a woman with gunshot wounds and administered CPR until the Sacramento Fire Department arrived and transported her to a hospital, where she died. The woman’s name has not been released.
Trapani said homicide detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the home. She said it has not been determined whether the shots were fired from a vehicle or by someone on foot.
Anyone with information that might assist in the investigation is asked to call Police Department’s dispatch center at (916) 264-5471 or Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357) or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
