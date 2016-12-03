Crime - Sacto 911

December 3, 2016 3:27 PM

Sacramento sheriff’s deputy struck in hit-and-run collision

By Marjie Lundstrom

mlundstrom@sacbee.com

The California Highway Patrol is “confident” that a dropped license plate at the scene of a hit-and-run collision early Saturday that injured a Sacramento sheriff’s deputy will soon lead to a suspect, according to CHP spokesman Chad Hertzell.

The deputy was driving eastbound on Arden Way near Fulton Avenue at about 1:40 a.m. when the vehicle’s right side was struck by a gray 2006 Ford Taurus heading northbound toward Arden, he said. The license plate left at the scene matches the description of the Taurus, Hertzell said, noting that no arrest had been made Saturday afternoon while officers continued gathering evidence.

Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Turnbull said the deputy was experiencing pain and was taken to a hospital as a precaution but has since been released.

Marjie Lundstrom: 916-321-1055, @MarjieLundstrom

