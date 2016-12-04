Crime - Sacto 911

December 4, 2016 8:24 PM

Driver crashes through fence onto Highway 99, killing passenger

By Jessica Hice

In a fatal accident Sunday night, a driver crashed an SUV through a chain-link fence along West Stockton Boulevard in Elk Grove and onto the shoulder of Highway 99, police said.

There were two people in the vehicle: a passenger who died, and a driver who fled on foot, police said.

“The driver was not on scene,” said Christopher Trim, spokesman for the Elk Grove Police Department.

Trim said that when officers arrived, they found a black SUV resting on the shoulder of southbound Highway 99, with the dead passenger inside.

The SUV was traveling northbound in the 9300 block of West Stockton Boulevard when it veered off the roadway and drove through the fence, Trim added.

Trim says that all lanes of Highway 99 are open, but a portion of West Stockton Boulevard is closed as the investigation continues.

“It will be closed for several hours,” Trim said. “We are searching for the driver.”

