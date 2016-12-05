Passenger abandoned by driver in crash identified as Elk Grove man

An arrest was made Monday morning in this case. That story is here.
A passenger left for dead by a driver in a weekend crash in Elk Grove has been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.
The dead man was identified as Juan Pablo Guzman, 21, of Elk Grove.
Driver crashes through fence onto Highway 99, killing passenger
Guzman was a passenger Sunday night in a sport utility vehicle that crashed through a chain-link fence along West Stockton Boulevard in Elk Grove and onto the shoulder of Highway 99, police said.
Guzman died from his injuries but the driver fled on foot, police said.
Elk Grove police officer Chris Trim said that when officers arrived, they found the black SUV resting on the shoulder of southbound Highway 99, with Guzman inside.
The SUV was traveling northbound in the 9300 block of West Stockton Boulevard when it veered off the roadway and drove through the fence, Trim added.
