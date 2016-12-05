Crime - Sacto 911

December 5, 2016 11:10 AM

Pair arrested for felony hit and run after passenger left for dead in Elk Grove

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

Two men were arrested early Monday on felony hit and run charges after allegedly leaving a passenger for dead Sunday in Elk Grove.

Ernesto Bizran-Guzman, 23, and Jose Guzman, 19, were booked into the Sacramento County Jail on fatal hit and run charges. Elk Grove police said Bizran-Guzman was at the wheel of a sport utility vehicle that crashed through a chain-link fence along West Stockton Boulevard in Elk Grove and onto the shoulder of Highway 99 shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday.

Jose Guzman was a passenger in the vehicle, police said. The two allegedly fled on foot after the accident.

The dead man was identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as Juan Pablo Guzman, 21, of Elk Grove. It is not clear what relationship he had to the two suspects arrested Monday.

Driver crashes through fence onto Highway 99, killing passenger

Elk Grove police officer Chris Trim said that when officers arrived, they found the black SUV resting on the shoulder of southbound Highway 99, with Juan Guzman a short distance away showing “obvious signs of trauma.” The SUV was traveling northbound in the 9300 block of West Stockton Boulevard when it veered off the roadway and drove through the fence, Trim added.

Police believe Juan Guzman was thrown from the vehicle during the crash.

While investigating the incident, officers spoke to a man at the scene who claimed that he was the driver, Elk Grove police said. But they later determined that was false and came to believe that Bizran-Guzman was actually driving, with Jose Guzman also in the vehicle.

Bizran-Guzman and Guzman are each being held on $75,000 bail, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department. They are due to appear in court Tuesday.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Comments

 

Videos

Oakland fire death toll climbs

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Richard Chang
rchang@sacbee.com
@RichardYChang

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Denny Walsh
Federal Court
dwalsh@sacbee.com

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos