Pair arrested for felony hit and run after passenger left for dead in Elk Grove

Two men were arrested early Monday on felony hit and run charges after allegedly leaving a passenger for dead Sunday in Elk Grove.
Ernesto Bizran-Guzman, 23, and Jose Guzman, 19, were booked into the Sacramento County Jail on fatal hit and run charges. Elk Grove police said Bizran-Guzman was at the wheel of a sport utility vehicle that crashed through a chain-link fence along West Stockton Boulevard in Elk Grove and onto the shoulder of Highway 99 shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday.
Jose Guzman was a passenger in the vehicle, police said. The two allegedly fled on foot after the accident.
The dead man was identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as Juan Pablo Guzman, 21, of Elk Grove. It is not clear what relationship he had to the two suspects arrested Monday.
Driver crashes through fence onto Highway 99, killing passenger
Elk Grove police officer Chris Trim said that when officers arrived, they found the black SUV resting on the shoulder of southbound Highway 99, with Juan Guzman a short distance away showing “obvious signs of trauma.” The SUV was traveling northbound in the 9300 block of West Stockton Boulevard when it veered off the roadway and drove through the fence, Trim added.
Police believe Juan Guzman was thrown from the vehicle during the crash.
While investigating the incident, officers spoke to a man at the scene who claimed that he was the driver, Elk Grove police said. But they later determined that was false and came to believe that Bizran-Guzman was actually driving, with Jose Guzman also in the vehicle.
Bizran-Guzman and Guzman are each being held on $75,000 bail, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department. They are due to appear in court Tuesday.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
