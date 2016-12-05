Attempt to sell Raider tickets gets man shot in Stockton

An Antioch man looking to sell tickets to Sunday’s Oakland Raider game is recovering after two men demanded the tickets then shot him in the upper arm. They snatched the game tickets from his hand hours before the team played the Buffalo Bills in Oakland.
The sale had been arraigned on offerupnow.com a site similar to craigslist that facilitates unsecured sales, said Rosie Calderon, a spokeswoman for the Stockton Police Department. The man drove to Stockton to sell the tickets after failing to sell them closer to home, Calderon said.
When he stepped out his car, the supposed buyer immediately pulled a gun and the victim dropped the tickets. An accomplice picked up the tickets then told his partner to shoot the victim, which he did.
The two men fled on foot wearing black hoodies and jeans. The victim’s injuries are not expected to be life threatening, police said.
