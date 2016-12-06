Crime - Sacto 911

December 6, 2016 6:54 AM

L.A. police officers complete run to Sacramento to benefit fallen colleagues

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

Two Los Angeles police officers who ran across the state for their fallen brothers and sisters arrived in Sacramento Monday night.

A line of police and fire vehicles followed LAPD Officers Joe Cirrito and Kristina Tudor as they arrived in Sacramento on the completion of their long journey.

Cirrito and Tudor started their run Nov. 27. The officers completed the Project Endure run in their full Class-A uniforms.

Along the way, officers from local police agencies and correctional facilities joined them.

Project Endure is a volunteer project by nonprofit Bluecoat Music Inc., which is dedicated to raising awareness about fallen officers, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help pay for the safety costs associated with the run. As of Tuesday, the page had collected $26,851, surpassing its goal of $25,000.

Cirrito and Tudor are dedicating their run and fundraising to police who have fallen in the line of duty. Funds raised are being donated to groups called Concerns of Police Survivors and the Los Angeles Police Memorial Foundation.

LAPD officers start 420-mile run from Los Angeles to Sacramento in full uniform

Watch Los Angeles Police Officers Joe Cirrito and Christina Tudor start off Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, on their 420-mile, 12-day run from Los Angeles to Sacramento in full uniform. They are running to raise awareness of officers lost in the line of duty and m

Los Angeles Police Department Facebook

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Comments

 

Videos

LAPD officers arrive in Sacramento after 420-mile run

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Richard Chang
rchang@sacbee.com
@RichardYChang

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Denny Walsh
Federal Court
dwalsh@sacbee.com

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos