L.A. police officers complete run to Sacramento to benefit fallen colleagues

Two Los Angeles police officers who ran across the state for their fallen brothers and sisters arrived in Sacramento Monday night.
A line of police and fire vehicles followed LAPD Officers Joe Cirrito and Kristina Tudor as they arrived in Sacramento on the completion of their long journey.
Cirrito and Tudor started their run Nov. 27. The officers completed the Project Endure run in their full Class-A uniforms.
Along the way, officers from local police agencies and correctional facilities joined them.
Project Endure is a volunteer project by nonprofit Bluecoat Music Inc., which is dedicated to raising awareness about fallen officers, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help pay for the safety costs associated with the run. As of Tuesday, the page had collected $26,851, surpassing its goal of $25,000.
Cirrito and Tudor are dedicating their run and fundraising to police who have fallen in the line of duty. Funds raised are being donated to groups called Concerns of Police Survivors and the Los Angeles Police Memorial Foundation.
