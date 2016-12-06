Rocklin boy, 14, accused of killing his little sister, gets new lawyer, court date

2:51 Oakland fire death toll climbs Pause

1:41 Oakland coach Jack Del Rio on win over Bills, upcoming short week

1:27 Papini police dispatcher: 'She is heavily battered'

2:18 Raiders' win over Buffalo sets career record 10-win season for Carr

1:12 LAPD officers start 420-mile run from Los Angeles to Sacramento in full uniform

3:06 Watch sheriff's press conference on Sherri Papini kidnapping case

1:28 Redding mayor on skeptics of Sherri Papini's story: 'They're just trolls'

3:36 Sherri Papini released by captor, reunited with her family, sheriff says

1:29 Sacramento police officer facing drug and weapons charges likely has 'addiction issue,' attorney says