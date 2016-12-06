Man arrested on suspicion of setting ex’s Placerville home on fire

A man who police say set fire to his ex’s unoccupied Placerville home in May, was arrested Sunday, Placerville police said.
On May 29, neighbors noticed smoke coming from a home on the 2500 block of Morrene Drive. As the investigation continued, police found reason to believe the fire was intentional, a press release said. The home suffered some smoke and fire damage.
“It was discovered during the investigation that several items from inside the residence had been taken around the time of the fire,” a Placerville police press release said.
Scott Sherman, 35, of Cameron Park, had previously dated the resident, but the relationship ended close to the time the home broke out in flames, police say. Sherman was arrested on charges of burglary and arson, and was later booked into El Dorado County Jail on a $160,000 bail, a news release said.
