Two pedestrians, dog injured in North Highlands accident

The California Highway Patrol responded to calls of a car accident that left two pedestrians and a dog injured in the North Highlands area Tuesday night, according to the CHP traffic incident website.
Dispatchers received a call of a hit-and-run at 7:18 p.m at Madison Avenue and Jackson Street. When officers and fire personnel arrived at the scene, they found two pedestrians and dog lying in the street.
The driver of the car that hit them was waiting for emergency personnel, according to Chad Hertzell, a CHP spokesman. He said the driver in the accident was not believed to be driving under the influence.
“When officers got there, they determined that it was not a hit-and-run,” he said. “The car that hit the pedestrians was there and the driver was cooperative.”
Hertzell said he could not confirm reports of possible shots fired listed in the incident details.
Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets
