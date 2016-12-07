Suspects connected to 11 area armed business robberies arrested

Two men connected to a series of 11 armed business robberies in Sacramento County have been arrested, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department reports.
On Tuesday, robbery detectives arrested Kaleb Starks, 23, and Mykhel Lee, 22, both of Sacramento. The robberies occurred primarily in the unincorporated area of Sacramento County, but also two in Citrus Heights, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release. In the robberies, which took place between Sept. 17 and Dec. 3, the suspects entered businesses, armed with handguns, and demanded money from the register, officials said.
Evidence linking Starks and Lee to the robberies was found at Starks’ residence, according to the news release.
