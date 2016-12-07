Crime - Sacto 911

December 7, 2016 3:46 PM

Suspects connected to 11 area armed business robberies arrested

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Bee staff

Two men connected to a series of 11 armed business robberies in Sacramento County have been arrested, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department reports.

On Tuesday, robbery detectives arrested Kaleb Starks, 23, and Mykhel Lee, 22, both of Sacramento. The robberies occurred primarily in the unincorporated area of Sacramento County, but also two in Citrus Heights, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release. In the robberies, which took place between Sept. 17 and Dec. 3, the suspects entered businesses, armed with handguns, and demanded money from the register, officials said.

Evidence linking Starks and Lee to the robberies was found at Starks’ residence, according to the news release.

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Comments

 

Videos

Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Richard Chang
rchang@sacbee.com
@RichardYChang

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Denny Walsh
Federal Court
dwalsh@sacbee.com

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos