Crime - Sacto 911

December 8, 2016 6:23 AM

Big rig crash kills one on slick I-5 in south Sacramento

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

A big rig crash into a car early Thursday morning on Interstate 5 in south Sacramento resulted in a fatality.

The crash was one of a number of collisions on area freeways in the pre-dawn hours as a light rain fell. Another crash on I-5 near Sacramento International Airport involving a car and two big rigs slowed travelers trying to catch flights.

The fatal crash occurred around 5:15 a.m. when a big rig slammed into a sedan on northbound I-5 near Cosumnes River Boulevard. The two vehicles ended up in the center divider.

Details on how the crash occurred were not immediately available.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

