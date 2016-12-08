Big rig crash kills one on slick I-5 in south Sacramento

A big rig crash into a car early Thursday morning on Interstate 5 in south Sacramento resulted in a fatality.
See current Sacramento traffic in this up-to-the-minute map
The crash was one of a number of collisions on area freeways in the pre-dawn hours as a light rain fell. Another crash on I-5 near Sacramento International Airport involving a car and two big rigs slowed travelers trying to catch flights.
The fatal crash occurred around 5:15 a.m. when a big rig slammed into a sedan on northbound I-5 near Cosumnes River Boulevard. The two vehicles ended up in the center divider.
Details on how the crash occurred were not immediately available.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
Comments