Gone for the holidays? Rocklin Police volunteers will check on your home

As families head out of town for the holiday season, the Rocklin Police Department is offering to check in on houses that may be susceptible to break-ins or other crimes while homeowners are away.
“Obviously the holidays are a time where many people will leave home and travel to visit family or friends,” said Scott Horrillo, a spokesman for the Rocklin Police Department. “We’re here and we’re available to check on your property if you’re on vacation.”
Anyone living within the city limits is eligible to request a check, which are conducted by the trained volunteers working within the department’s patrol division every day of the year, Horrillo said.
Those interested in the service can call the department’s dispatch center or file an online form detailing what days they will be gone, who has access to the property and emergency contact information.
So far, volunteers have conducted close to 1,400 individual vacation checks since the start of the year, Horrillo said. Volunteers look for anything that seems out of place, as well as check to see if a home shows signs of forced entry and will call dispatchers to request an officer at the residence if needed, he added.
“They’re kind of our extra eyes and ears out in the community,” Horrillo said of the volunteers, who have been performing the checks since 2003. “Vacations checks are just one part of what they do in their overall duties.”
Rocklin residents interested in scheduling a vacation checks can call the department’s dispatch center at 916-625-540 or they can access the online form on the city’s website.
Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets
