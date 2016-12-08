Sacramento woman dies from injuries suffered in rollover crash

5:55 Conjoined twins Erika and Eva survive separation surgery Pause

0:59 Two women saved by a power pole in Rio Linda crash

0:51 Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season

1:18 See what's behind the police eyes in the sky

0:50 Community holds welcome-home party for Sherri Papini in Redding

1:04 Watch Sacramento officers try to run over Joseph Mann before shooting him

1:12 LAPD officers start 420-mile run from Los Angeles to Sacramento in full uniform

0:29 Woman rescued from steep American River bluff

0:48 Watch Sacramento fire crews tackle blaze in south Sacramento house