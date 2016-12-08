Crime - Sacto 911

December 8, 2016 9:26 AM

Sacramento woman dies from injuries suffered in rollover crash

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

A Sacramento woman died Monday from injuries suffered in a rollover crash two days earlier in Yolo County.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as 43-year-old Patte Thomas.

The California Highway Patrol reported that Thomas was driving on Old River Road, south of County Road 124, about 4:30 a.m. Saturday when she allowed her vehicle to drift off the roadway to the right.

Her vehicle began overturning when she turned her vehicle back to the left. The vehicle crossed over the roadway and came to rest on its wheels.

Thomas was taken to UC Davis Medical Center with major injuries but died Monday, according to the CHP.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Comments

 

Videos

Slick roads slow Sacramento commute

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Richard Chang
rchang@sacbee.com
@RichardYChang

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Denny Walsh
Federal Court
dwalsh@sacbee.com

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos