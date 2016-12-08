Sacramento woman dies from injuries suffered in rollover crash

A Sacramento woman died Monday from injuries suffered in a rollover crash two days earlier in Yolo County.
The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as 43-year-old Patte Thomas.
The California Highway Patrol reported that Thomas was driving on Old River Road, south of County Road 124, about 4:30 a.m. Saturday when she allowed her vehicle to drift off the roadway to the right.
Her vehicle began overturning when she turned her vehicle back to the left. The vehicle crossed over the roadway and came to rest on its wheels.
Thomas was taken to UC Davis Medical Center with major injuries but died Monday, according to the CHP.
