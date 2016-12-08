Crime - Sacto 911

December 8, 2016 4:12 PM

Teen driver dies in Oliverhurst crash; second motorist injured

By Nashelly Chavez

A teenager died Thursday morning after the car she was driving slid into oncoming traffic on Feather River Boulevard in Olivehurst shortly after 7:30 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported.

Authorities said the Olivehurst girl, 16, was driving north in a 1999 Ford Escort when her car crossed the center point of Feather River Boulevard south of Grand Avenue and slid sideways in rainy conditions into an oncoming 2007 Chevy Tahoe.

The driver of the Chevy, 65-year-old Sapeti Aiono of Olivehurst, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, CHP said.

The girl died at the crash site, according to the CHP. She was not immediately identified, pending notification of family members.

Authorities said they do not suspect drugs or alcohol were involved in the collision. Both motorists were wearing seat belts.

