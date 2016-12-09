Ninja Jacks puncturing tires all over the South Lake Tahoe area

Small pieces of metal called “Ninja Jacks” are puncturing tires in South Lake Tahoe, where a vandal is apparently sprinkling them on roadways.
The South Lake Tahoe Police Department has received numerous reports of somebody scattering the small, sharp Ninja Jacks or Caltrops on roads. The devices embed in a tire and cause a slow leak.
Police don’t know exactly where the motorists run over the Ninja Jacks. But it appears it is occurring both within the city limits and in the unincorporated area.
Police ask that if you find a Ninja Jack in a tire don’t handle it. Instead, contact police as soon as possible.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
