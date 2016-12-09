West Sacramento and Citrus Heights police arrest suspected bank robber

The Citrus Heights and West Sacramento police departments teamed up Thursday to arrest a man on bank robbery charges.
The collaboration began with an investigation into the Dec. 2 robbery of a Citrus Heights bank in the 5600 block of Sunrise Boulevard. The armed robber left with cash after demanding money from a teller.
On Dec. 7, a man who police believe was the same robber entered another bank in the 5600 block of Sunrise Boulevard and demanded money. The bank called police and the culprit left empty handed.
On Dec. 8, West Sacramento police spoke with Citrus Heights officers, providing a possible name for a suspect in a similar hold-up in West Sacramento. Citrus Heights officers tied the West Sacramento suspect to their bank robbery and attempted bank robbery.
About 6 p.m. Thursday, officers from both departments arrested Mark Fischmann, 45, near Richards Boulevard and Bercut Drive in Sacramento. Police say that Fischmann was on parole for bank robbery.
