Crime - Sacto 911

December 9, 2016 7:19 AM

West Sacramento and Citrus Heights police arrest suspected bank robber

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

The Citrus Heights and West Sacramento police departments teamed up Thursday to arrest a man on bank robbery charges.

The collaboration began with an investigation into the Dec. 2 robbery of a Citrus Heights bank in the 5600 block of Sunrise Boulevard. The armed robber left with cash after demanding money from a teller.

On Dec. 7, a man who police believe was the same robber entered another bank in the 5600 block of Sunrise Boulevard and demanded money. The bank called police and the culprit left empty handed.

On Dec. 8, West Sacramento police spoke with Citrus Heights officers, providing a possible name for a suspect in a similar hold-up in West Sacramento. Citrus Heights officers tied the West Sacramento suspect to their bank robbery and attempted bank robbery.

About 6 p.m. Thursday, officers from both departments arrested Mark Fischmann, 45, near Richards Boulevard and Bercut Drive in Sacramento. Police say that Fischmann was on parole for bank robbery.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Comments

 

Videos

Yolo DA: 'Only losers' in death of baby Justice

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Richard Chang
rchang@sacbee.com
@RichardYChang

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Denny Walsh
Federal Court
dwalsh@sacbee.com

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos