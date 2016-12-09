Crime - Sacto 911

December 9, 2016 8:37 AM

Train strikes CHP vehicle in Rio Linda

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Bee Metro Staff

A freight train struck a California Highway Patrol vehicle Friday morning in Rio Linda while the officer was tending to a disabled big-rig truck near the tracks, the CHP reports.

Road blocked

The CHP officer was not in the vehicle, which was slightly on the tracks, when the crash took place just after 7 a.m. near Elkhorn Boulevard and Blacktop Road, said Officer Chad Hertzell, CHP spokesman. No injuries were reported, he said.

Traffic on Elkhorn Boulevard is blocked and Union Pacific officials are en route to investigate the incident, Hertzell said.

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Comments

 

Videos

Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Richard Chang
rchang@sacbee.com
@RichardYChang

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Denny Walsh
Federal Court
dwalsh@sacbee.com

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos