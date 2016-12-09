Train strikes CHP vehicle in Rio Linda

A freight train struck a California Highway Patrol vehicle Friday morning in Rio Linda while the officer was tending to a disabled big-rig truck near the tracks, the CHP reports.
Road blocked
CHP vehicle Vs. train this morning in Rio Linda. pic.twitter.com/UipJ5isths— Rio Linda Online (@RioLindaOnline) December 9, 2016
The CHP officer was not in the vehicle, which was slightly on the tracks, when the crash took place just after 7 a.m. near Elkhorn Boulevard and Blacktop Road, said Officer Chad Hertzell, CHP spokesman. No injuries were reported, he said.
Traffic on Elkhorn Boulevard is blocked and Union Pacific officials are en route to investigate the incident, Hertzell said.
