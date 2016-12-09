Crime - Sacto 911

December 9, 2016 1:57 PM

Samantha Green sentenced to 15-year-to life in death of infant son

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Ed Fletcher

efletcher@sacbee.com

Samantha Green was sentenced Friday to 15-years-to life in prison after a judge rejected her plea for a new trial.

"You put your child in harms way,” Yolo County Superior Court judge David Rosenberg told Green.

Green was convicted in the death of her son, Justice Rees. The jury found Green, 25, criminally responsible the 19-day-old’s death following her methamphetamine-fueled trip through 55-degree delta waters of Ridge Cut Slough near Knights Landing. Green and her son were reported missing Feb. 22 by her mother and sister.

The following afternoon, Green was located by authorities after she placed a panicked 911 call. Seventeen hours later, on Feb. 25 Justice Rees was found dead.

In a motion filed in November, Yolo County Public Defender Tracie Olson called on Judge David Rosenberg to grant a second trail or reduce jurors’ September verdict from second-degree murder to involuntary manslaughter.

Rosenberg ruled Friday that "the verdict of the jury is supported by the evidence.”

Olson, in her 33-page motion, Olson repeated her argument at trial that methamphetamine-induced psychosis – not drug-fueled jealousy over Frank Rees, her former fiancé and father of her child – drove her to take newborn son Justice Rees into Ridge Cut Slough.

“She was in the slough because she was delusional. Plain and simple,” Olson wrote. “The reality is, Ms. Green was hiding from civilization because her delusions were controlling her decisions.”

During the trial, the prosecution painted a different picture.

“When Frank didn’t come for her, she stayed out in that slough until her baby was dead,” Yolo County Deputy District Attorney Rob Gorman told jurors.

Ed Fletcher: 916-321-1269, @NewsFletch

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Comments

 

Videos

Mother of defendant in Clavo shooting speaks

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Richard Chang
rchang@sacbee.com
@RichardYChang

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Denny Walsh
Federal Court
dwalsh@sacbee.com

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos