Samantha Green sentenced to 15-year-to life in death of infant son

Samantha Green was sentenced Friday to 15-years-to life in prison after a judge rejected her plea for a new trial.
"You put your child in harms way,” Yolo County Superior Court judge David Rosenberg told Green.
Green was convicted in the death of her son, Justice Rees. The jury found Green, 25, criminally responsible the 19-day-old’s death following her methamphetamine-fueled trip through 55-degree delta waters of Ridge Cut Slough near Knights Landing. Green and her son were reported missing Feb. 22 by her mother and sister.
The following afternoon, Green was located by authorities after she placed a panicked 911 call. Seventeen hours later, on Feb. 25 Justice Rees was found dead.
In a motion filed in November, Yolo County Public Defender Tracie Olson called on Judge David Rosenberg to grant a second trail or reduce jurors’ September verdict from second-degree murder to involuntary manslaughter.
Rosenberg ruled Friday that "the verdict of the jury is supported by the evidence.”
Olson, in her 33-page motion, Olson repeated her argument at trial that methamphetamine-induced psychosis – not drug-fueled jealousy over Frank Rees, her former fiancé and father of her child – drove her to take newborn son Justice Rees into Ridge Cut Slough.
“She was in the slough because she was delusional. Plain and simple,” Olson wrote. “The reality is, Ms. Green was hiding from civilization because her delusions were controlling her decisions.”
During the trial, the prosecution painted a different picture.
“When Frank didn’t come for her, she stayed out in that slough until her baby was dead,” Yolo County Deputy District Attorney Rob Gorman told jurors.
Ed Fletcher: 916-321-1269
