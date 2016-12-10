Sacramento’s first rescue dog to become a K-9 retires after 9 years of police work

The Sacramento Police Department retired of one of its own Friday morning, a four-legged handsome brute with a tad more fur than most sworn officers.
Rollo had clocked more than nine years in police work, starting in the profession when he was just nine months old. In people years, of course, multiply nine by seven.
The Sacramento Police Canine Association marked the occasion in a Facebook post.
Rollo was the first rescue dog to pass the department’s K-9 training back in August 2007. He was the first Dutch Shepherd to enter the department’s ranks. He patrolled the streets of Sacramento with his human partner, Officer Linda Matthew, according to the post.
Dutch Shepherds are known for their agility, eagerness to work and ability to follow commands.
Rollo, it seems, did all three in spades. The K-9 team of Matthew and Rollo attended thousands of public events. They went to college lectures and made regular appearances at areas schools. During his retirement, Matthew was recognized as the first K-9 handler to work in the Sacramento Police Department.
“Officer Matthew and Rollo were as tough as they came,” according to the Facebook post, “but their true gift to our unit and our citizens was the heart and soul they provided to us all.”
In a related announcement, the association said Matthew will transfer to the Office of the Chief, where she will work as a spokeswoman for the department.
Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets
